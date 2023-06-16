Rifles, shotgun, handguns, suspected drugs recovered in Joliet police raid: cops

Two rifles, a shotgun, three handguns, ammunition and suspected cocaine and fentanyl were recovered during a police raid in Joliet.

Darvez Parrott, 33, Mekhi Carr, 18, and a 17-year-old were all arrested on Thursday morning following an extensive weapons investigation that led to a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Pico Street.

During the search of the residence, officers recovered two rifles, a shotgun and three handguns, one of which appeared to have been modified to fire bullets like an automatic weapon, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“Ammunition for the weapons, cash, and suspected cocaine and fentanyl were also recovered inside of the home,” English said.

Parrott, Carr and a 17-year-old male were all present at the time of the raid and were taken into custody without incident.

In a statement on Friday, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said the recovery of the firearms is a “significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to combat the proliferation of illegal weapons in our city.”

Evans commended the “hard work of our officers involved in this potentially dangerous operation.”

The officers who were part of the raid were from the narcotics unit, tactical unit, special operations squad and crisis negotiation team.

“The Joliet Police Department remains committed to working tirelessly to keep our streets safe and to disrupt the activities of those who seek to bring harm to our community,” Evans said.

Evans also thanked the assistance from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Parrott was arrested on probable cause of armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by felon, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.

Carr was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a machine gun and unlawful use of a weapon.

Both men were booked into the Will County jail.

The 17-year-old was booked into River Valley Juvenile Detention center after officers determined he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on missing court in a criminal trespassing case, according to English.