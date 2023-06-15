Joliet woman charged with battery at taco truck

A woman has been charged with pulling another person’s hair and striking them in the face while at a taco truck in Joliet.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Stephanie Martinez, 20, of Joliet on a charge of aggravated battery in connection with the May 25 incident.

Charges filed in court alleged Martinez had caused bodily harm to another person while at a taco truck located at Supermercado, 379 E. Cass St. Martinez was charged with pulling the alleged victim’s hair and striking that person in the face.

The warrant for Martinez’s arrest carries a $100,000 bond. The charges were the result of a Joliet Police Department investigation.

Martinez has not yet been booked into the Will County jail on those charges and it’s not yet known if Martinez has been arrested. Joliet police did not immediately respond to a message Thursday.

Martinez also was charged in a separate battery case last year. In that case, she was charged with striking a woman on Nov. 19, 2022, at Nena’s Bar in Joliet, as well as striking her on the head with a bottle.

A $20,000 bond was set for Martinez in that case.