Joliet police make 2 arrests in June 3 shooting

Two men were arrested after they were identified by police as the suspects involved in a June 3 shooting in Joliet that damaged a residence occupied by two adults and two children, police said.

Christopher Mintz, 49, and Davontae Massey, 20, were arrested June 8, following an investigation into a shooting that was reported about 5:20 p.m. on June 3 in the 500 block of Lehman Avenue.

That investigation of the shooting is still ongoing, English said.

Mintz has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in the incident while Massey was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they learned that an “unknown suspect” had fired multiple rounds, striking a residence occupied by two adults and two children, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Over the course of the investigation, Mintz and Massey were identified by detectives as the suspect, English said.

Officers later found both men riding as passengers inside of a vehicle on Thursday in the 500 block of East Cass Street, English said.

“During this traffic stop Massey was arrested without incident for possession of a handgun in the vehicle,” English said.

Massey and Mintz were taken to the Joliet Police Department for questioning in response to the shooting on Lehman Avenue, English said.

“Following questioning by detectives, both Massey and Mintz were charged in reference to this incident,” English said.

Massey and Mintz were booked into the Will County jail following their arrest.