Police: Woman in Joliet accused of attacking, locking woman in bathroom

A woman landed in jail after she was accused of attacking a 47-year-old family member in Joliet and locking her inside of a bathroom, police said.

At 6:22 a.m. on Wednesday, officers went to a residence in the 1000 block of Plaintain Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. The location is in the area of Joliet that falls under Kendall County jurisdiction.

When officers arrived, they determined that Stephanie Bermudez, 26, had battered a 47-year-old family member, English said. Bermudez has addresses listed in Chicago and Joliet, according to police and jail records.

Officers further determined that two women got into an argument and Bermudez locked the other woman in a bathroom for about 10 minutes before she was freed by another family member, English said.

“It is believed Bermudez then threw the victim onto a bed and struck her in the face multiple times,” English said.

Bermudez was also accused of biting the woman’s toe and pulling her hair, he said.

An order of protection barred Bermudez from visiting the Plaintain Drive address, but she was let in by a different family member, according to English.

Bermudez was on scene and placed into custody without incident, he said.

Bermudez also held a warrant for her arrest from the Lyons Police Department in Cook County for failing to appear in court on a previous case involving a charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer, English said.

Bermudez was booked into Kendall County jail about noon on Wednesday on probable cause of domestic battery, unlawful restraint and violation of a protective warrant.