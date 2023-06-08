Complaint names Joliet woman killed in domestic beating

A criminal complaint identified Taylor Guerra as the woman who died after being beaten into an unconscious state at her Kelly Avenue home.

The Will County Coroner’s Office and Joliet Police Department have not released the name of the victim, who was found and hospitalized Saturday.

But a criminal complaint against Demetrius Glover, 30, of Joliet provides some details of the beating and identifies Guerra as the victim.

According to the complaint charging Glover with aggravated domestic battery, “he punched her about the body” and “struck Taylor Guerra in the head with an object.”

Guerra, 23, was found unconscious Saturday at her residence in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue, according to the police account.

“It is believed that Glover is the boyfriend of the female victim and had battered the victim during a domestic-related incident,” police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English said earlier this week.

Guerra was taken to the hospital with serious head trauma. Police announced Tuesday morning that she died.

Glover was arrested Sunday afternoon after police tried to stop his car on Scott Street and he drove off, according to the police account. During a chase, Glover hit one parked car, got out of his own car and ran towards the Des Plaines River, and was eventually pulled out of the river.

He also faces charges of fleeing from police.