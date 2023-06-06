Police: Joliet domestic battery suspect fled officers by going into river

Detectives have identified the suspect they say is responsible for the brutal attack of a 23-year-old woman in Joliet and he tried to flee from officers by going into the Des Plaines River, police said.

Demetrius Glover, 30, of Joliet, was charged on Monday with aggravated domestic battery and his bond was set at $2.5 million for that charge, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Glover was identified by detectives as the suspect in the attack of a 23-year-old woman who was found unconscious on Saturday at her residence in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue, English said.

“It is believed that Glover is the boyfriend of the female victim and had battered the victim during a domestic related incident,” English said.

The 23-year-old woman was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with serious head trauma, English said.

Officers first tried to apprehend Glover about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday when they saw him driving a Nissan Sentra north on Scott Street and approaching Liberty Street, English said.

While Glover briefly stopped his vehicle for the traffic stop, he then decided to flee from them, English said. Officers chased after him and during the pursuit, Glover struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 200 block of Granite Street, English said.

Glover then fled from his vehicle and ran toward the Des Plaines River, English said.

Officers then found Glover in the river and retrieved him with assistance from the Joliet Fire Department, he said.

Glover also faces a charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer and has an additional $50,000 bond set for that charge, English said.

Glover was booked into Will County jail following his arrest.