Police: Romeoville man fatally shot spouse before taking his life

Police have revealed that it was a 34-year-old man who fatally shot his 27-year-old spouse before taking his own life in Romeoville last week.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday on Ponderosa Drive, according to statement on Monday from Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Brant Hromadka.

Firas Syriani, 34, fatally shot his spouse, Zena Taher, 27, before taking his own life, Hromadka said.

The shooting occurred inside a residence and followed a previous verbal altercation between Syriani and Taher, Hromadka said.

There were two children inside of the residence who did not witness this incident occur and they are currently in the care of family, he said.

The incident is still under investigation by the Romeoville Police Department as of Monday. There were no further details in the latest statement from police.

Police have previously said that the incident was domestic related and posed no risk to the community.