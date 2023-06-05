Police: Joliet man accused of trying to strike man with vehicle

A man was accused of chasing after and attempting to strike another man with a vehicle in Joliet, police said.

Shortly after 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to a residence in the 4900 block of Courtland Circle for a disturbance, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers were able to determine that Randall Harrison, 33, of Joliet, was trying to attack another man who arrived at a residence to pick his child from the child’s mother, English said.

“The victim then exited his vehicle at which time Harrison attempted to strike the victim with his vehicle but was unsuccessful,” — Sgt. Dwayne English, Joliet police

Harrison, who is the woman’s boyfriend, had exited the residence, attempted to fight the man, threatened to strike the man with a brick and them jumped on his vehicle, English said.

After the man left the area in a vehicle, Harrison chased after him to the Theodore Street and Route 59 intersection, English said.

Harrison left his vehicle at the intersection and broke the windshield of the man’s vehicle, English said.

Harrison then fled east on Theodore Street from the intersection, did a U-turn and fled west on the same street, English said.

An officer tried to stop Harrison but he refused to stop, which led to a pursuit, English said.

Harrison finally stopped back at Courtland Circle, where he was placed into custody without further incident, English said.

Harrison was arrested on probable cause of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, aggravated fleeing and eluding, disorderly conduct and battery.

Harris was booked into Will County jail on a $75,000 bond.