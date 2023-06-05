Police: Joliet Driver arrested on DUI charge in Joliet, endangering child passenger

A Romeoville man was arrested when he was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol with a child passenger inside of the vehicle, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, officers went to the 200 block of East Cass Street for a report of a disturbance involving Joseph Waits, 40, of Romeoville, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

After officers learned Waits may have been driving a Chevrolet Malibu, they found that vehicle illegally parked more than 12 inches from a curb at the 100 block of Clinton Street, English said. The vehicle was also blocking a driveway, he said.

Waits was spotted walking away from the vehicle with a four-year-old girl, English said.

“Officers contacted Waits and confirmed that he had previously driven the Chevrolet Malibu with the child as a passenger,” English said.

Waits showed signs of possible alcohol impairment but refused to perform field sobriety tests, English said.

Waits was placed into custody.

Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana, English said.

“Upon arrest, Waits grew belligerent with officers threatening to spit on them and fight them,” he said.

Waits refused to cooperate with booking procedures at the Joliet Police Department and he was transferred to the Will County jail, English said.

The child was placed in the care of her mother, English said. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Waits was arrested on probable cause of DUI, aggravated assault, obstructing justice and endangering the life or health of a child.