Joliet police seek help in investigation of woman’s brutal attack

Detectives are asking the public to assist them in the investigation of the attack of a 23-year-old woman has been hospitalized with serious head trauma.

At 12:23 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox after learning of an unconscious 23-year-old woman with serious head trauma, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The woman’s family members had found her at her residence in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue and took her to the hospital, English said.

Officers and detectives secured the crime scene at the Kelly Avenue residence and initiated an investigation, English said.

“It is believed that the victim’s injuries occurred as a result of a domestic related incident and there is no threat to the community,” English said.

The 23-year-old woman remains in the hospital as of Monday morning in critical condition.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County 800-323-6734 and crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.