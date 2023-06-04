15-year-old Bolingbrook shooting suspect arrested

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Friday in Bolingbrook that left a 17-year-old girl injured.

The arrest of the teen suspect, located in the in the 200 block Gettysburg Drive, was announced Saturday night by the Bolingbrook Police Department.

The teen was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and booked into the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, police said.

The shooting led police to temporarily issue a shelter in place for residents in the area of Lexington Drive and Lee Lane.

“Early indications are the shooting is the result of a prearranged narcotics deal and is not random,” police said.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and she was reported to be in stable condition, police said.

A handgun was recovered during the investigation.