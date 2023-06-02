Teen charged with reckless homicide in 2021 crash in Crete Township

A reckless homicide charge was filed against a teen about a year and a half following the investigation of a crash in Crete Township that caused another teen to die.

On Tuesday, Shane Wieck, 18, of Crete, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence.

Wieck was booked into Will County jail on a $25,000 bond and then released the same day after he posted 10% of that amount.

The investigation that led to Wieck’s arrest began about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2021, when troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash of a Toyota Camry on Route 394 near Goodenow Road in Crete Township in Will County, according to Illinois State Police.

Wieck was driving south on Route 394 when the vehicle lost control, ran off the roadway, struck a utility pole, overturned and then struck another utility pole, police said.

William Earls, 18, of Munster, Indiana, was a passenger in the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wieck was initially cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Prosecutors motioned to drop those citations on Nov. 10, 2021, court records show.

A grand jury indicted Wieck on March 30 following a thorough investigation by agents of Illinois State Police Zone 1 West Violent Crime Unit, police said.