June 01, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperElectionEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Joliet teen charged with 2022 attempted murder transferred to adult jail

By Felix Sarver
Gabriel Rodriguez-McSwine

Gabriel Rodriguez-McSwine (Will County Sheriff's Office)

A Joliet teen charged with the attempted murder of another teen in a shooting in 2022 outside a Plainfield elementary school has been transferred to the adult jail.

Gabriel Rodriguez-McSwine, who’s been in the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center, was transported to the Will County jail after he turned 18 on Wednesday. His bond remains at $1 million.

About 15 days before Rodriguez-McSwine turned 17 last year, he was arrested on charges that accused him of attempting to kill a 17-year-old male teen by firing a gun at him while on the property of Meadow View Elementary School, 2501 Mirage Avenue, Plainfield.

The May 15, 2022, shooting left the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for the injury.

Police recovered a 9 mm handgun they believed was used in the crime.

The case against Rodriguez-McSwine has yet to resolve and has not been scheduled for trial.

Meadow View Elementary. Tuesday, May 17 2022, in Plainfield.

Meadow View Elementary. Tuesday, May 17 2022, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

On Jan. 20, Judge Dave Carlson allowed the brief release of Rodriguez-McSwine from custody so he could visit his grandmother.

Rodriguez-McSwine’s attorney, Doug DeBoer, said in a court filing that his grandmother had end-stage dementia and was likely in her last week of life.

In the same court filing, DeBoer said Rodriguez-McSwine has a “history of psychiatric disorders” and has been participating in mental health services.

DeBoer said Rodriguez-McSwine’s father was hospitalized during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and he was unable to visit his father in the hospital, where he died.

“This had a devastating effect on the defendant’s psychiatric condition,” DeBoer said.

Following the Joliet police investigation of the shooting, Rodriguez-McSwine had been taken into custody at Plainfield Central High School.

He was later indicted on charges of attempted murder, aggravate battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a 9 mm handgun.