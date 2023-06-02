Joliet teen charged with 2022 attempted murder transferred to adult jail

A Joliet teen charged with the attempted murder of another teen in a shooting in 2022 outside a Plainfield elementary school has been transferred to the adult jail.

Gabriel Rodriguez-McSwine, who’s been in the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center, was transported to the Will County jail after he turned 18 on Wednesday. His bond remains at $1 million.

About 15 days before Rodriguez-McSwine turned 17 last year, he was arrested on charges that accused him of attempting to kill a 17-year-old male teen by firing a gun at him while on the property of Meadow View Elementary School, 2501 Mirage Avenue, Plainfield.

The May 15, 2022, shooting left the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for the injury.

Police recovered a 9 mm handgun they believed was used in the crime.

The case against Rodriguez-McSwine has yet to resolve and has not been scheduled for trial.

Meadow View Elementary. Tuesday, May 17 2022, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

On Jan. 20, Judge Dave Carlson allowed the brief release of Rodriguez-McSwine from custody so he could visit his grandmother.

Rodriguez-McSwine’s attorney, Doug DeBoer, said in a court filing that his grandmother had end-stage dementia and was likely in her last week of life.

In the same court filing, DeBoer said Rodriguez-McSwine has a “history of psychiatric disorders” and has been participating in mental health services.

DeBoer said Rodriguez-McSwine’s father was hospitalized during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and he was unable to visit his father in the hospital, where he died.

“This had a devastating effect on the defendant’s psychiatric condition,” DeBoer said.

Following the Joliet police investigation of the shooting, Rodriguez-McSwine had been taken into custody at Plainfield Central High School.

He was later indicted on charges of attempted murder, aggravate battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a 9 mm handgun.