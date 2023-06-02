Joliet mother accused of battering baby, driving drunk with baby in car: cops

A Joliet woman was arrested after she was accused of throwing her baby into an infant carrier stored inside of a vehicle, violently shaking the carrier and then driving the vehicle while under the influence, police said.

About 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of Taylor Harmon, 25, of Joliet, throwing her five-month-old baby into an infant carrier in the 100 block of North Center Street and then violently shaking the carrier, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Harmon’s shaking of the carrier caused her baby’s head to strike the carrier multiple times, English said.

“The neighbor attempted to intervene at which time Harmon grew angry with her and demanded that she leave. Harmon then drove away in a vehicle with the infant,” English said.

Officers checked the area and found Harmon driving a GMC Yukon near West Jefferson and Catherine streets, English said.

While speaking to officers, they saw Harmon showed signs of possible alcohol impairment and they also learned she consumed marijuana earlier in the day, English said.

“Harmon completed field sobriety tests and was placed into custody without incident. Her vehicle was towed from the scene,” English said.

Officers took protective custody of Harmon’s baby, who had visible injuries to his head and back, English said.

The child was taken to a hospital, the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was contacted and the child was placed into their care, English said.

Harmon was arrested on probable cause of driving under the influence, domestic battery and endangering the life or health of a child.

Harmon was booked into Will County jail. No bond has yet been set.