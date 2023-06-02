Joliet man charged with 2020 slaying

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the 2020 first-degree murder of another man who had been found with a gunshot wound to the head on South Raynor Avenue in Joliet.

About 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Christopher Garcia, 20, of Joliet, was booked into Will County jail on charges of first-degree murder of Tre Stanley, 28, of Joliet. Garcia’s bond has been set at $2.5 million.

Stanley had been found by officers on Sept. 27, 2020, in the 400 block of South Raynor Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head while seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Stanley was initially sent to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in critical condition before he was flown to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Oct. 3, 2020.

Garcia was identified by detectives as the suspect in the shooting.

In a statement, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Stanley.

“The tireless efforts, meticulous investigation, and collaboration displayed by our team have paid off, hopefully bringing closure to the victim’s family and ensuring that the perpetrator will be held accountable for their actions,” Evans said.

Evans said Garcia’s garret serves as “yet another reminder of the professionalism and expertise of our members, and it reinforces our commitment to serving and protecting our community.”

Evans also thanked the U.S. Marshals’ Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in the case. The members of the task force took Garcia into custody on Thursday at a residence in the 600 block of Vine Street.