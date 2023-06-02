Police: Joliet Denny’s manager struck by customer who left $17 bill unpaid

A Plainfield man was arrested after he was accused of striking a Denny’s manager in the face who confronted him when he left the restaurant with an unpaid $17 bill, police said.

About 8:45 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Denny’s, 2531 Plainfield Road, Joliet, for a disturbance and learned Anthony Olivo, 28, of Plainfield, ate a meal that was priced about $17, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Olivo’s debit card was declined when he attempted to pay for the meal and he then left Denny’s without paying, English said.

A Denny’s manager followed Olivo to his vehicle and asked him to return so he could pay the bill.

Olivo tried to punch the manager but missed, English said

“Olivo swung at the manager again, this time striking the manager in the face,” English said.

Olivo still was on scene and he was arrested on probable cause of assault and theft of services.

Olivo made comments regarding his mental health shortly after his arrest and he was taken to Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet, English said.

Olivo was allowed to bond out from the hospital to facilitate his evaluation, he said.