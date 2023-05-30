Man charged with shooting at Joliet’s Terrace Inn Lounge that injured woman

A 42-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of recklessly firing a gun inside of a Joliet Township establishment where a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left arm.

The 76-year-old owner of the establishment also was arrested on a charge that accused him of recklessly firing a gun in 2021.

About 2:15 a.m. Monday, deputies were called for a report of shots fired inside Terrace Inn Lounge, 630 Gardner St., Joliet, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man later identified as John Foster, 42, dancing at the entrance of the parking lot, Hoffmeyer said.

Deputies began speaking with people outside Terrace Inn Lounge and tried to get inside the establishment but the doors had been locked, Hoffmeyer said.

Patrons had identified the dancing man in the parking lot as the man who allegedly fired a gun inside Terrace Inn Lounge, Hoffmeyer said.

Deputies kept knocking on the door of the business and they were finally allowed inside, she said.

After deputies spoke with Foster, they learned he had outstanding Will County warrants, Hoffmeyer said.

Foster told deputies he was under the influence of narcotics, Hoffmeyer said. An ambulance was called to the scene and Foster was taken to a hospital, she said.

Deputies found multiple bullet casings on the floor inside Terrace Inn Lounge and a large amount of blood near the bar area, Hoffmeyer said.

Witnesses said Foster, who frequents the establishment, had come in and stood near the pool table area when he took out a gun and fired a shot into the floor, Hoffmeyer said.

Lionel Norris, 76, the owner of Terrace Inn Lounge, approached Foster and walked him to the front of the business when Foster fired shots at random directions without aiming at anyone, Hoffmeyer said.

Lionel Norris (Will County Sheriff's Office)

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the left arm and treated at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Hoffmeyer said.

Deputies arrested Norris as he had been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm over a separate incident, Hoffmeyer said.

The alleged offense took place on July 18, 2021, at the address for the Terrance Inn Lounge but the charges were not filed until May 4 of this year.

After Foster was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Will County jail, Hoffmeyer said. Foster faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.