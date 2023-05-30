Joliet police pursue 5 burglary suspects, shelter in place issued

Residents in a neighborhood on Joliet’s west side were told to shelter place in response to police chasing after five burglary suspects who may have been armed.

One of the five suspects in the incident on Tuesday morning has been apprehended but the shelter place remains in effect as of 7:40 a.m., said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

About 5 a.m., the Joliet Police Department received a request for assistance by officers from other law enforcement agencies who were pursuing burglary suspects in a vehicle they believed was stolen, English said.

Joliet police officers learned five male suspects fled from the vehicle on foot in the area of Black Road and Junie Court, English said.

“Information gathered at this time determined that the suspects may be armed,” English said.

Officers established a perimeter of the area. Police dogs and drones were deployed to assist in the search.

A short time later, one of the suspects was placed into custody in the 1200 block of Taylor Street English said.

Residents in the area received a notification through a reverse 911 call that they shelter in place while officers search for the remaining suspects.