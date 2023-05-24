Will County hosts free food event

Free food will be available Saturday in the parking lot of the Will County Office Building.

The giveaway hosted by County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and ShareFest Will County will start at 9 a.m. and continue to noon or as long as supplies last.

The county building is at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

“This event is open to anyone in need of fresh food,” Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release announcing the event.

No registration or pre-approval is required. Attendees will drive into the lot where volunteers will put groceries into their vehicles. Attendees are asked to enter the parking lot from Scott Street.

“I invite anyone in need of assistance to stop by on May 27 for free food and groceries,” ShareFest Will County Founder Gary Cheney said in the release.

ShareFest is asking anyone interested in volunteering at the event or sorting food in advance to register at www.ShareFestWillCounty.org.

For information about the event, contact the county executive office at countyexec@willcountyillinois.com or 815-740-4601.