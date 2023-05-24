Man, 23, in serious condition after being shot in the shoulder in Joliet: police

A 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in Joliet and he was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

At close to 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to South Cagwin and Washington streets for a man who had been shot, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When police arrived, they found the man who had been shot on the porch of a nearby residence, English said.

The man was taken by paramedics to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, English said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

Those who wish to remain anonymous also can call Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.