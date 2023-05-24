Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy replaces Rosa Hernandez on Joliet police board

New Mayor Terry D’Arcy has made his first appointment to the Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners replacing his predecessor’s last appointment.
The City Council on May 16 unanimously approved D’Arcy’s appointment of retired Joliet police Sgt. John Stefanski to the board, which oversees hiring and promotions in the police and fire departments.
Stefanski, who retired in 2021, replaced Rosa Hernandez.
Previous Mayor Bob O’Dekirk appointed Hernandez to a second term on the board with full council approval on April 18, which was O’Dekirk’s last regular council meeting before the change in mayors following the April 4 election.
The Hernandez reappointment, however, ran contrary to state law barring mayors from appointing members to the fire and police board within 30 days of the end of their terms.
D’Arcy could have reappointed Hernandez himself. She remained on the board until a new appointee was approved.
Hernandez was an unsuccessful candidate for the City Council seat in District 4 in the April 4 election. The seat was won by Cesar Cardenas, who supported D’Arcy in the mayor’s race.
Two other members of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners ran unsuccessfully for City Council in the April 4 election. They are Chairman Quinn Adamowski and Janean Jackson. The other members of the five-member board are Brad Price and John Lukancic.
In an addition to approving hiring and promotions, the board also can serve as an appeals body for police and firefighters contesting disciplinary actions.