Joliet man charged after fondling woman on Cass Street bridge: cops

A Joliet man has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse after allegedly fondling a 30-year-old woman who was walking on the Cass Street bridge last month, police said.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. on April 26 to a report of a battery. They determined Derrick Bester, 46, of Joliet, allegedly walked up behind a woman, pulled her by her sweatshirt and touched her chest, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. Police determined that Bester did not know the woman, English said.

She was able to break away from Bester and flag down a Will County sheriff’s deputy who was passing by, English said. The deputy in turn notified the Joliet Police Department of the incident, he said. Police located Bester nearby, English said.

Felony charges were filed against Bester on Tuesday. Bester faces two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal sexual abuse.