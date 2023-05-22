Police: Joliet La Mex employee accused of grabbing employee’s neck

An employee at La Mex restaurant in Joliet was arrested after he was accused of grabbing another employee by the neck and striking him in the back, police said.

About 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers went to La Mex restaurant, 3157 W. Jefferson St., for a disturbance between two employees, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers learned while Francisco Martinez-Flores, 51, of Joliet, and another employee were working in the kitchen, an argument ensued, English said.

When asked what the dispute between the two employees was about, English said the dispute is “unknown other than they challenged each other to fight.”

Martinez-Flores was accused of grabbing the employee by the neck and holding him against the wall, English said.

After letting go of the employee, Martinez-Flores then struck the victim in the back, English said.

The employee refused medical assistance.

Martinez-Flores was arrested on probable cause of battery and released from police custody on his own recognizance.