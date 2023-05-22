3 homes, 2 vehicles struck by gunfire in Joliet, police say

Three homes and two unoccupied vehicles in Joliet were damaged by gunfire, police said.

No injuries were reported in a shooting. Officers responded to the incident at 11:37 p.m. on Saturday on South May Street, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they determined that three homes and two unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire, English said.

During the investigation of the shooting, officers found numerous spent shell casings in the street.

While the homes were occupied at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported, English said.

“This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet police detectives work to identify suspects involved and a motive for this shooting,” English said.

Anyone who has information on this incident should call the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.