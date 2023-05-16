Police: Joliet brothers arrested again, after beer dispute

Two brothers were once again arrested after they were accused of trying to steal beer from a Joliet gas station and one of the brothers grabbed an employee by the throat, police said.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, officers responded to a disturbance at Thorntons gas station, 400 Collins Street and learned brothers Kenneth Love, 34, and Thomas Love, 36, attempted to steal four cans of beer, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

An employee intervened, at which time both Love brothers agreed to pay for the beer, English said.

The brothers apparently did not have enough money to purchase the beer and the employee took the beer away from Thomas Love, English said.

Thomas Love then shoved the employee and briefly grabbed him by the throat, English said.

The brothers were still at the location when officers arrived, and arrested, he said.

Kenneth Love was arrested on probable cause of criminal trespass to real property and Thomas Love was arrested for probable cause of the same offense, along with battery. They were then released from police custody on their own recognizance.

Previously, the Love brothers were arrested following an incident on April 10, where they were accused of shattering windows with bricks at an apartment in the 400 block of North Bluff Street.

They attempted to fight a 36-year-old man inside of the apartment, who escaped by jumping out of the window, English said. That man then had to be hospitalized for injuries he suffered while jumping out of the window, he said.