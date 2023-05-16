Joliet Township woman allegedly fires gun at man in vehicle, police say

A woman in Joliet Township is facing felony charges after she allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle driven by a man whom she claimed had broken into her home, police said.

On Friday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Pico Court in Joliet after Sharice Chandler, 45, accused a man, whom she was in a past relationship with, of breaking into her house and fleeing from the scene, sheriff spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said.

Deputies spoke further with Chandler who said the while she was away from her residence, she received a call from a neighbor who said a man was removing items from the house, Hoffmeyer said.

Chandler returned home and an argument took place between Chandler and a man, Hoffmeyer said. The man got into his vehicle while Chandler was telling him to wait for police to arrive, she said.

The man continued to drive away at which time Chandler shot one time at his vehicle as he drove away, Hoffmeyer said.

“Chandler was forthcoming with deputies about the incidents that had occurred,” Hoffmeyer said.

Chandler was arrested and booked into the Will County jail and then released on Saturday after she posted 10% of her $15,000 bond, according to jail records.

Chandler was formally charged on Tuesday with felony aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. Hoffmeyer said charges are pending for the man whom Chandler reportedly claimed had broken into her home.

On Monday, Chandler petitioned an emergency protective order against the man that alleged he entered her home, stole her gun, clothes and house keys, court records show.

Chandler’s petition alleged that the police arrived and she “shot at his car tire to prevent him from leaving.” The petition also alleged the man dented her car door by kicking it.

Chandler asked for the petition to be granted because the man allegedly has her gun and would not stop calling her.

Chandler’s petition was denied by Judge M. Thomas Carney on Monday. The case was nevertheless continued to June 5 for another court hearing.