Orland Park man charged with Park Forest house party murder

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a 28-year-old man last November in the Will County portion of Park Forest.

The incident that led to Rick’l Thompson, 27, of Orland Park, to allegedly kill Marvin Johnson, 28, of Crete, had stemmed from a dispute that occurred almost a decade ago, according to a statement from the Park Forest Police Department.

On Saturday, Thompson was booked into the Will County jail in Joliet on three counts of first-degree murder of Johnson.

Judge Ken Zelazo set Johnson’s bond at $2.5 million.

About 11 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2022, officers responded to a shooting at a house party in the first block of South Arbor Trail in Park Forest, which is within the jurisdiction of Will County. Park Forest is also part of Cook County.

Responding officers found Johnson in the living room of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds and showing no signs of life, police said.

Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but he died from his injuries.

After hundreds of hours of investigative work, Thompson was identified as a suspect, police said.

A search warrant was executed about 4:30 a.m. on Friday at Thompson’s residence in Orland Park, police said.

Thompson was taken into custody and a search of the house “revealed additional evidence,” police said.

Thompson’s next court date is slated for June 1.