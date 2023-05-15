Joliet man sentenced 80 years in prison for 2020 slaying

A man was sentenced to 80 years in prison after a jury last year found him guilty of gunning down a 32-year-old man on Joliet’s southeast side.

On Monday, Judge Dan Rippy handed down the sentence on Nathaniel Hill, 44, for the June 12, 2020, first-degree murder of Derrick Williams-Scott, 32, outside of a residence in the 1100 block of South Richards Street, according to a statement from Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office.

Hill received 75 years for the first-degree murder and five years for unlawful use of a weapon by felon. The jury also had found Hill guilty of the latter offense.

On Monday, May 15, 2023, Judge Dan Rippy sentenced Nathaniel Hill, 44, to 80 years in prison after a jury convicted Hill of the murder of Derrick Williams-Scott, 32, in 2020 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

On June 12, 2020, Hill and Williams-Scott had an argument while seated inside of a vehicle, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“During the argument, Williams-Scott struck Hill in the back of the head and left the car. Hill then left the car and shot Williams-Scott multiple times,” officials with the state’s attorney’s office said.

Hill fled the scene of the vehicle that the two men were in. Hill was later arrested by police.

In closing arguments for Hill’s trial last year, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney James Long told the jury that Hill was angry, agitated, armed with a gun and not in fear for his safety.

Long said after Williams-Scott struck Hill during their fight inside Hill’s vehicle, it brought Hill “to the boiling point,” before he shot him.

Long said use of force that may cause death or great bodily harm is only justified when a person believes such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to themselves or another.

“This is not a situation where someone is coming at [Hill] with a club or a bat,” Long said.

Hill’s attorney, David Drwencke, said Williams-Scott was intoxicated and attacking his client, who fired his gun and wasn’t entirely sure if he struck Williams-Scott. He said Hill had a reasonable belief that his “life and limb” were in danger.

“My client’s reasonable belief, what’s going on in his mind, is what matters,” he said.

Glasgow thanked Will County Assistant State’s Attorneys Adam Capelli, Long and Mark Shlifka, Jr., along with victim witness advocates Esther Borrego and Mallory Magee, and Joliet Police Detective Michael Cagle for their “commitment and hard work in this case.”