Joliet officers make arrest in shooting

Officers in Joliet arrested a man they suspected was unlawfully carrying a handgun after they investigated a shooting that caused damage to a vehicle, police said.

At 12:20 a.m. on Monday, officers on patrol were in the 300 block of Bluff Street when they overheard gunfire in the area, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers checked the area and found Nathan Bond, 31, of Plainfield, running near Broadway and Spring streets from the area of Riverwalk Homes, English said.

Bond ignored officers’ commands to stop and kept running toward the 300 block of North Hickory Street, English said.

Officers caught up with him and placed him into custody.

The nearby area was searched with the assistance of a police dog from the Will County Sheriff’s Office and a handgun was located in the 300 block of Hickory Street, near where bond was seen running, English said.

Officers located multiple spent shell casings in the 300 block of Broadway Street and also saw an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of Riverwalk Homes was struck once by gunfire, English said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, he said.

Bond was arrested on probable cause of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm, having no firearm owner’s identification card and obstructing a police officer.

Bond was booked into the Will County jail around 3:30 a.m. Monday.