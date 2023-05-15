Joliet man allegedly caught with loaded gun, suspected marijuana, ecstasy, fentanyl, oxycodone pills, police say

A man was arrested in Joliet after officers recovered a handgun along with suspected marijuana, ecstasy, fentanyl and oxycodone pills inside of his vehicle, police said.

About 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala near South Center Street and Interstate 80 for what they alleged was a tinted windows violation and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers identified Justin Campbell, 34, of Joliet, as the driver of the Chevrolet Impala, English said.

When officers detected what they alleged was an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the interior of the Chevrolet Impala, they searched the vehicle, English said.

Officers found a loaded handgun, individual packages of suspected marijuana, suspected ecstasy, fentanyl and oxyocodone pills, English said.

Campbell was placed into custody without incident.

Campbell was cited for the alleged tinted windows violation, deriving on the wrong way of a one-way street and disobeying a stop sign, English said.

The Chevrolet Impala was towed from the scene.

Campbell was arrested on probable cause of armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of ammunition and no firearm owner’s identification card.

He was booked into the Will County about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.