Chicago woman at Hollywood Casino in Joliet accused of possessing fake ID, suspected cocaine, police say

A woman from Chicago was arrested at Hollywood Casino in Joliet when officers discovered they was attempting to cash a $2,500 voucher with a fake identification card and suspected she was in possession of cocaine, police said.
At 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, for a report of a guest using a fraudulent identification card, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
When officers arrived on scene, they learned Rosemary Rains-Gurskas, 48, of Chicago, was attempting to cash a $2,500 voucher and provided an Illinois identification with a different name, English said. The card was also missing watermarks.
Rains-Gurskas was detained by security guards at the casino, English said.
Officers searched Rains-Gurskas and recovered what they suspected was cocaine and prescription pills from her purse, English said.
English said officers also learned Rains-Gurskas had an active warrant for her arrest from McHenry County for missing court in a 2020 misdemeanor case where she’s charged with obstructing identification.
Rains-Gurskas was arrested on probable cause of possession of a fraudulent identification card, possession of a controlled substance and the McHenry County warrant.
Rains-Gurskas was booked not the Will County jail about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. She was then released from jail shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday.