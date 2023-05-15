Chicago woman at Hollywood Casino in Joliet accused of possessing fake ID, suspected cocaine, police say

A woman from Chicago was arrested at Hollywood Casino in Joliet when officers discovered they was attempting to cash a $2,500 voucher with a fake identification card and suspected she was in possession of cocaine, police said.

At 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, for a report of a guest using a fraudulent identification card, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, Joliet, seen on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Felix Sarver)

When officers arrived on scene, they learned Rosemary Rains-Gurskas, 48, of Chicago, was attempting to cash a $2,500 voucher and provided an Illinois identification with a different name, English said. The card was also missing watermarks.

Rains-Gurskas was detained by security guards at the casino, English said.

Officers searched Rains-Gurskas and recovered what they suspected was cocaine and prescription pills from her purse, English said.

English said officers also learned Rains-Gurskas had an active warrant for her arrest from McHenry County for missing court in a 2020 misdemeanor case where she’s charged with obstructing identification.

Rains-Gurskas was arrested on probable cause of possession of a fraudulent identification card, possession of a controlled substance and the McHenry County warrant.

Rains-Gurskas was booked not the Will County jail about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. She was then released from jail shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday.