Joliet sex offender charged with attempted murder in April 25 shooting

A sex offender has been arrested on an attempted first-degree murder charge for allegedly wounding another man in an April 25 shooting in Joliet, court records show.

Robert Walker, 56, of Joliet, was booked into Will County jail just after midnight May 13 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a handgun after he had been previously convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in a 2008 case.

Judge Art Smigielski signed a warrant for Walker’s arrest that carries a $500,000 bond.

A criminal complaint filed in Will County court alleges Walker intentionally tried to kill another man by shooting him with a firearm on April 25 in Joliet.

Walker is also accused of unlawfully possessing a handgun after he was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2008 case in Will County.

Walker is listed on the Illinois sex offender registry. According to the registry, the victim in the 2008 case was 16 and Walker was 40 at the time of the offense.

Officials with the Joliet Police Department have not yet responded to inquiries on Walker’s arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further updates.