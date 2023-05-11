1 man wounded in Joliet shooting, police say

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Joliet following an investigation of a shooting that left another 20-year-old man wounded, police said.

Tramain Drain, 20, of Joliet, was arrested following the incident but he has not been accused of firing the gun that injured another man.

The incident is still under investigation, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

About 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were in the 300 block of North Broadway Street when they heard gunfire directly to their west, police said.

An officer saw Drain running with a handgun in the 300 block of North Hickory Street, getting into a black Ford sedan as a passenger, police said.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained Drain without issue, police said.

Two semiautomatic handguns were recovered at the scene, police said.

A 20-year-old man in the area of West Division Street and Pine Street was struck in the leg by gunfire, police said.

The man was hospitalized for injuries not considered life threatening, police said.

Also struck by gunfire were two unoccupied vehicles that were parked.

Drain was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, obstruction of justice and unlawful possession of ammunition, court records show.

Drain was booked into Will County jail following his arrest.

On Wednesday, Drain’s bond was set at $75,000. As a condition of bond, he is not allowed to obtain any firearms or dangerous weapons.