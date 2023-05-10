2 separate arrests made over coffee-related attacks in Joliet, police say

Two people were arrested in two separate incidents in Joliet over the past weekend where the alleged victims were injured by coffee, according to police.

Ashleigh Nussbaum, 39, of Rockdale was arrested Friday after she was accused of spilling coffee on a 31-year-old employee at a store in the 1600 block of West Jefferson, according to a statement provided by the Joliet Police Department.

Officers believed that Nussbaum had entered the business and tried to leave without paying for a coffee, Joliet police said.

Ashleigh Nussbaum (Joliet Police Department)

When the employee confronted Nussbaum, she grabbed “the employee’s arm and poured coffee on the employee’s arm” before fleeing the store, Joliet police said.

Officers found Nussbaum outside the store and took her into custody. The employee did not require any medical attention.

Nussbaum had been arrested on probable cause of battery and was released on her own recognizance. Online court records did not show charges filed against her as of Tuesday.

On Sunday, officers responded to a separate incident at a business in the 3000 block of Maple Road where an employee, Tamar Olivier, 22, of Joliet was accused of tossing coffee at a 33-year-old customer, Joliet police said.

Officers believed that Tamar participated in a verbal argument with the customer about the condition of her coffee, Joliet police said.

Tamar Olivier (Will County Sheriff's Office)

“During the argument, Tamar threw a coffee at the victim, causing the victim to slip and fall on the floor,” Joliet police said.

Once the customer was on the floor, Tamar began to choke the woman before another employee on scene stopped the physical altercation, police said.

Tamar was arrested, booked into the Will County jail and formally charged with misdemeanor battery and assault. She was released from jail Monday evening.