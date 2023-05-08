D’Arcy puts Mudron back on Joliet Finance Committee

New Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy made his first appointments last week and put Councilman Pat Mudron back as chairman of the City Council Finance Committee.

Former Mayor Bob O’Dekirk in September removed Mudron from the committee, which he had chaired, after the city inspector general alleged the councilman violated city and state ordinances because of his insurance company’s dealings with the Rialto Square Theatre and Joliet Area Historical Museum.

D’Arcy said he did not see a problem with Mudron chairing the Finance Committee, which he described as an advisory panel to the city’s finance department.

“I think he’s fluent on the Finance Committee,” D’Arcy said. “They don’t make decisions on the Finance Committee. They don’t say invest in this and not in that. They’re a review team that works with the finance team.”

The appointments of Mudron and eight other committee chairs and members were made for 90 days. D’Arcy said he would review the appointments after that time.

D’Arcy said he was not concerned about the insurance policy brokered by Mudron Kane Insurance for the Rialto, describing it as an “interim” arrangement that saved the theater $200,000.

New Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy seen speaking at a candidates forum in February before the April 4 election. (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

Mudron and Rialto board Chairman Robert Filotto both said the policy provided through Mudron’s firm was an emergency arrangement made at a time that the theater faced a steep hike in a premium from its previous provider on a policy that would no longer provide full coverage.

Mudron, who served as the council’s liaison to the Rialto board at the time, did not disclose to the city that his firm brokered the new policy for the theater in April 2022. The Rialto in November switched to a different policy provided through another broker.

Despite four inspector general reports that in some way targeted Mudron, he won reelection and appears to have the confidence of D’Arcy.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with his integrity,” D’Arcy said of Mudron.

D’Arcy did not bring back Mudron as the council’s liaison to the Rialto board, a position that O’Dekirk also took away. That position was given to Councilwoman Sherri Reardon.

D’Arcy said he appointed chairs and committee members after discussions with each council member.

“I just want to work with everyone and make sure they have a passion for what they’re doing,” he said.

Councilwoman Sherri Reardon has been appointed the new council liaison to the Rialto Square Theatre board. (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

Other committee chairs appointed by D’Arcy were:

• Larry Hug, who remains chairman of the Economic Development and Public Service committees

• Jan Quillman, who remains chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee and becomes chairwoman of the Land Use and Legislative Committee

• Joe Clement as chairman of the Prison Committee

• Cesar Guerrero as chairman of the Diversity & Community Relations Committee

• Suzanna Ibarra as chairwoman of the Stadium Committee