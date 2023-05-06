Bolingbrook man charged with predatory sexual assault of child

A Bolingbrook man is facing felony charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl whom he corresponded with on social media, police said.

About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Javier Valerio-Chavez, 19, of Bolingbrook, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and traveling to meet a minor.

Judge Ken Zelazo signed a $100,000 bond warrant for Valerio-Chavez’s arrest after a Bolingbrook Police Department investigation of the incident.

On Feb. 20, officers were contacted by the police department in Beloit, Wisconsin, regarding a sexual assault report they received that apparently occurred in Bolingbrook, Bolingbrook police Lt. Brennan Woods.

The report was regarding a male suspect – who was 18 at the time – who possibly engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old girl who was visiting from Wisconsin with her family, Woods said.

“It was learned the suspect corresponded with the victim via social media before the alleged incident occurred,” Woods said.

A thorough investigation by detectives led to the warrant for Valerio-Chavez’s arrest, Woods said.

Valerio-Chavez was able to post 10% of his $100,000 bond and he was released from jail about 11:50 a.m. Friday, jail records show.