Doctors to testify on Joliet casino murder defendant’s mental state next week

Two mental health experts plan to testify next week in trial over a 2019 slaying at Harrah’s casino in Joliet as the defense prepares to make their case that the accused killer was insane at the time of the incident.

Will County prosecutors called their last witnesses on Friday in their case against Robert Watson, 29. He’s charged with the first-degree murder of Emanuel “Sam” Burgarino, 76, on March 24, 2019, by fatally stabbing him multiple times on the fifth floor of Harrah’s casino hotel in downtown Joliet.

After prosecutors rest their case on Monday, Watson’s defense team will call their own witnesses, including psychiatrist Monica Argumedo, to testify about her observations of Watson’s mental health symptoms. Prosecutors in turn plan to call psychologist Anna Stapleton to refute their case that Watson is insane.

Burgarino was a guest with his fiancee, Denise Dixon, at the hotel before his tragic slaying. Another guest at the hotel, Glenn Hill, of Palos Heights, testified this week that Watson had followed him into the elevator and onto the fifth floor. Hill said he later saw Watson attack Burgarino on that floor.

The state witnesses who testified on Friday included a forensic pathologist who said Burgarino suffered multiple stab wounds to the head, neck, chest, heart, lungs and liver.

Another witness was a forensic scientist who testified that DNA from Burgarino was found on a shoe, latex gloves, a bloody knife and clothing recovered in the police investigation.

A detective found pepper spray on Watson following his 2019 arrest and a firefighter paramedic had noticed Burgarino had a strong odor of the spray on his body when he responded to the hotel, according to trial testimony.

Will County Assistant State's Attorney Tom Slazyk taking notes during testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Robert Watson on Friday at the Will County Courthouse. (Felix Sarver)

While Watson’s attorneys plan to make their case that Watson is not guilty of the charges, they also plan to argue that he is not guilty by reason of insanity.

In Illinois, a person can be found not criminally responsible for their conduct if it was the result of mental disease or defect and they lack the capacity to appreciate the criminality of their conduct.

Watson’s attorneys have the burden of raising the insanity defense by the high bar of clear and convincing evidence.

During a court hearing on Friday outside the presence of the jury, Shenonda Tisdale, one of Watson’s attorneys, told Judge Dave Carlson she planned to show segments of a video of Watson at the Joliet Police Department. She said Argumedo viewed the video and observed Watson displaying symptoms of schizophrenia.