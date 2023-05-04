Police: Woman struck in unprovoked attack at Joliet’s Culver’s restaurant

A man was arrested after he was accused of an unprovoked attack on a woman at a Culver’s restaurant in Joliet.

At 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Culver’s restaurant, 219 S. Larkin Avenue, for a report of a battery, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers arrived and determined that Gregory Givan, 34, of Joliet, had approached a woman and struck her in the face without provocation, English said. He then left the restaurant.

A short time later, officers found Given nearby and placed him into custody without incident, English said.

“It was determined that Givan held an active arrest warrant for failure to appear in LaSalle County Court for a previous charge of criminal trespass to real property,” English said.

Givan was arrested on probable cause of a battery, booked into Will County jail and then transferred to the LaSalle County jail. He was then released from custody at 10:07 a.m. on Thursday.