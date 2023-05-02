Shorewood man accused of firing gun into air after hit-and-run incident, police say

A man who was the alleged victim of a hit-and-run incident had tailed the driver who struck his vehicle, pulled a gun on him, fired a shot into the air and then pointed the firearm at him, police said.

About 5 p.m. Monday, Leif Eckersberg, 63, of Shorewood, was booked into the Will County jail on probable cause of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Earlier that day, officers responded to the 400 block of Campbell Street for a report of man pointing a gun at another man, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined the incident first began in the parking lot of Game Stop, 2410 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

At that location, a BMW with a male driver and passenger had accidentally backed into Eckersberg’s Lincoln MKZ, English said.

The BMW driver and passenger left the scene without providing information, he said.

Officers learned that Eckersberg followed the BMW in his own vehicle to the 400 block of Campbell Street, where the BMW pulled over, English said. The BMW driver and passenger left the vehicle, he said.

English said it is believed that Eckersberg left his own vehicle, drew a handgun and fired one round in the air before pointing the weapon at the driver and passenger.

The BMW driver fled the area but the passenger still remained on the scene at gunpoint, English said.

Officers placed Eckersberg into custody and recovered a loaded handgun and a spent shell casing from the scene, he said.

“It was determined that Eckersberg held an active concealed carry license at the time of this incident,” English said.