Shorewood woman suspected of possessing cocaine, THC lollipops, psychedelic mushrooms, police say

A Shorewood woman was allegedly caught at a Joliet gas station with what officers suspected was cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, THC lollipops and prescription pills, police said.

Officers went to the Speedway gas station, 1621 W. Jefferson St., at 1:42 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a woman who was asleep at the wheel while parked at a gas pump, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman they identified as Kelly Decman, 43, of Shorewood, who appeared to be asleep while sitting the driver’s seat of a Toyota Avalon, English said.

Officers were able to wake up Decman, who told them she was just tired, he said.

While speaking to Decman, officers saw a clear bag of suspected cocaine in her lap, English said. Officers had Decman leave the vehicle and she was placed into custody, he said.

Officers searched the vehicle and recovered suspected marijuana, mushrooms, lollipops with THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana, and prescription pills, English said.

Decman was taken to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then booked into the Will County jail. Decman’s Toyota Avalon was towed from the scene.

Decman was arrested on probable cause of possession of controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance.

Decman’s bond was set at $75,000 and she was released from jail on Monday after posting 10% of her bond, jail records show.