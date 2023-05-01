Joliet officers hit with shattered glass, kicked in motel incident, police say

One officer was struck with shattered glass and another officer was kicked in the chest after they responded to a violent attack at Super 8 motel in Joliet, police said.

William Starks, 40, was arrested Saturday on probable cause of aggravated battery to a police officer, domestic battery, criminal damage to state-supported property, obstructing officers and obstructing justice in connection with the incident.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Super 8 motel, 1806 McDonough St., for a report of a domestic disturbance, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they determined that Starks punched a woman twice in the face, causing her to fall back onto the floor in the lobby, English said.

Starks was still at the scene and he was placed into custody, he said.

After Starks was placed into a squad vehicle, he kicked and shattered the rear window, English said.

Glass from the shattered window had struck an officer in the face, English said.

Starks was removed from the squad vehicle and he kicked an officer in the chest, he said.

Starks was eventually secured in a transport van and taken to the Will County jail after he refused to cooperate with the booking process.

Starks’ bond was set at $60,000. He still remains in jail as of Monday.