Joliet man accused of stealing from Family Dollar, threatening staff with knife

A Joliet man landed in jail after he was accused of stealing merchandise from the Family Dollar store and threatening an employee with a knife, police said.

The incident was reported on April 1, but detectives were not able to secure a warrant for the arrest of Johnny Lyles, 31, of Joliet, until April 19.

Lyles was arrested when officers saw him at 12:34 a.m. Friday riding a bicycle near Jackson and Joliet streets, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. Lyles attempted to flee from the officers on his bicycle but they were able to capture him, he said.

Lyles was charged with unlawful possession of a felon, retail theft and assault over the incident at Family Dollar store, 861 N. Larkin Ave..

At 5:04 p.m. April 1, officers responded to the store for a retail theft and learned a suspect had concealed merchandise in his pants, English said.

The suspect, later identified by police as Lyles, attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, English said. When an employee confronted Lyles, he threatened the employee with a knife before fleeing the area, he said.

Lyles was also arrested on active warrants for missing court appearances in cases involving charges of burglary and criminal damage to property, English said.

Lyles was booked into Will County jail on Friday and his bond was set at $125,000.