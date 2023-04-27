Jury finds Bolingbrook man guilty of attempted murder, home invasion

A jury found a man guilty of attempting to murder another man by stabbing him last year inside of a Bolingbrook residence.

The three-day trial for Ivan Atilano, 37, of Bolingbrook, concluded on Thursday with a jury finding him guilty of attempted murder, home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated battery, criminal trespass to a residence and domestic battery, according to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s office.

Atilano is scheduled for sentencing on June 27. He faces between 12 to 60 years in prison.

On Sept. 22, 2022, Atilano had tracked down a woman who was sleeping at the Bolingbrook residence of another man, according to the state’s attorney’s office. The woman heard noises in the backyard and went outside to check about midnight.

Atilano was standing in the backyard and asked the woman to speak with him but pushed her down a flight of stairs when she refused, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Atilano then entered the residence and jumped on the man.

While the man was on the ground, Atilano had stabbed him multiple times as the woman yelled at Atliano to stop and tried hitting him back, according to the state’s attorney’s office. The woman’s nine-year-old daughter had witnesses the stabbing.

Atilano then fled the scene, running up the stairs and out of the house, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

When officers arrived, they found the man who was attacked by Atilano suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak presided over case, which was prosecuted by Will County assistant state’s attorneys Christine Vukmir, Chelsea Selvey and James Zanayed. Atilano was represented by Will County public defenders Timothy Specht and Madeline Utter.