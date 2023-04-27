Joliet driver accused of intentionally colliding with truck, police say

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of damaging a woman’s Jeep Wrangler parked in a driveway and then using his own vehicle to collide into another man’s truck, police said.

The incident occurred on April 14, but Corey Benson, 22, of Joliet, was not booked into jail yet until he was released on Tuesday from Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Benson had been taken to the hospital for an evaluation, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The incident that led to Benson’s arrest began about 12:50 a.m. April 14 when officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Mason Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned Benson had arrived at the residence and damaged a woman’s Jeep Wrangler while it was parked unoccupied in the driveway, English said. Benson had damaged the driver’s side mirror and bug guard, he said.

During this time, a male friend of the victim drove by the woman’s residence in a Ford F150 truck, English said. Benson got into his Hyundai Elantra and began following the truck driver to the area of West Jefferson Street and Raynor Avenue, he said.

Benson intentionally collided with the truck with his own vehicle, English said. He then fled from the area in his vehicle, he said.

Officers found Benson at his residence in the 1000 block of Sheila Drive and he was placed into custody, English said.

While in the police vehicle, Benson began acting aggressively and indicated an intention to harm himself, English said. Benson was removed from the police vehicle as an ambulance was called to the location, he said.

Benson attempted to pull away from officers during this time, English said.

Benson was eventually taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center for an evaluation, he said.

Benson remains locked up in the Will County jail on a $50,000 bond.

Benson faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, resisting a police officer, reckless driving, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving damage to the vehicle.