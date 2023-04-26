Shooting victim crashes into fence

A shooting victim crashed into a fence Tuesday night, Joliet police said.

The 48-year-old man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after the shooting that occurred at about 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Police were called to the scene in the 900 block of Draper Avenue where the crash occurred and found the shooting victim in the vehicle.

“A preliminary investigation of this shooting determined that while the victim sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue, he was shot by an unknown suspect who was outside of the vehicle,” the release said. “After being shot, the victim drove away and eventually crashed into a fence in the 900 block of Draper Avenue.”

A Joliet Fire Department ambulance took the victim to Silver Cross Hospital. Police described his condition as “critical but stable.”

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and seeking information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they want to remain anonymous.