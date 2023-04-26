Joliet OKs more units at Timber Pointe

Joliet has approved 32 more rental units at the Timber Pointe subdivision.

The additional units will bring the size of the town house project to 152 units, according to a city staff report on the project.

Timber Pointe is located at McDonough Street and Southeast Frontage Road near Interstate 55. The city in 2019 approved an original plan for 120 units.

The City Council last week approved the expanded plan in a 6-2 vote after brief discussion.

Two additional 16-unit buildings will go on land previously set aside for a dog park. According to the staff report, the Joliet Park District decided against taking the land, which then became available for development.

The new buildings will have the same design and layout as other buildings at Timber Pointe, according to the staff report. Monthly rent is expected to start at $1,950, and each unit will have two bedrooms.

The project previously was approved for eight buildings, six of which would have 16 units and two of which would have 12 units.

The 19.3-acre development is under construction. According to the staff report, three 16-unit buildings are occupied and two 12-unit buildings are near completion.

Plans for Timber Pointe include a future clubhouse.