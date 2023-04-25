Joliet man with cane stun-gunned after disrupting traffic, resisting arrest, police say

A police officer deployed a Taser on a Joliet man who yelled at traffic while standing in the roadway, raised his cane at the officer and allegedly resisted arrest, police said.

About 10 a.m. Monday, officers went to the intersection of Joyce Road and West Jefferson Street for a report of a man who was “in the roadway stopping and yelling at traffic,” according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

An officer encountered Duschaun Neal, 48, in the roadway and he allegedly refused repeated commands by the officer to leave the roadway, English said.

English said it was unknown why Neal was in the road.

During the incident, Neal became angry and allegedly raised a cane, that he was carrying, at the officer’s chest, English said. Neal resisted the officer’s attempts to place him into custody.

Another man who was nearby had assisted the officer in subduing Neal by trying to get him to place his hands behind his back, English said.

The officer deployed a Taser on Neal after he resisted arrest by refusing to drop the cane and place his hands behind his back, he said.

Neal was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for Taser probe removal, English said.

After Neal was released from the hospital, he refused to cooperate with booking procedures, English said.

About 12:40 p.m. Monday, Neal was booked into the Will County jail.

Neal was arrested on probable cause of disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, resisting and obstructing a police officer and obstructing justice.