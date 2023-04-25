Guns, drugs seized in Will County investigation that led to 3 arrests

Three men were arrested following an investigation in unincorporated Park Forest that led to the seizure of drugs, cash, rifles and handguns.

On April 21, deputies with the gang suppression unit of the Will County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ice Heard, 32, of Park Forest, Kenyon Heard, 29, of Chicago, and Devonte Robinson, 24, of Dolton.

The three men were arrested at a residence in unincorporated Park Forest following an “extensive narcotics investigation,” according to the statement from the sheriff’s office.

Ice Heard (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Following a complete search of the residence, deputies found four rifles, two of which were reported stolen, two Draco Romarm firearms, a Glock 22 with a switch that modifies it to fire automatically, two Ruger handguns, one FN handgun, four Glock handguns and a firearm suppressor, police said.

Deputies also discovered 1,077 grams – or more than two pounds – of marijuana, police said.

The search further led to the discovery of found 18 pills of ecstasy, prescription medications, oxycodone pills, which relieve pain, and a large amount of promethazine syrup, which is used to treat colds and allergies.

Keyson Heard (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Ice Heard was arrested on charges of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.

Keyson Heard was arrested on a charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by felon and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.

Robinson was also arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.