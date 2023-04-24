Man accused of kicking Joliet police officer at Elite Staffing, police say

A man who was outside of Elite Staffing in downtown Joliet was accused of kicking an officer in the leg following an incident where he was told by officers to leave the business, police said.

About 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Travis Mydler, 24, of Joliet, was booked into Will County jail following his arrest at Elite Staffing, 301 E. Cass St., Joliet. Mydler was arrested on probable cause of aggravated assault and aggravated battery to a police officer.

About two hours earlier, officers had responded to the business for a disturbance and encountered Mydler, who appeared to be intoxicated, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

After officers asked Mydler to leave the business, he grew angry and approached officers in a threatening manner, English said.

Officers placed Mydler into custody, he said.

“While the officers walked Mydler to the [squad vehicle], he began to tense up and pull away and he then kicked an officer in the leg,” English said.

Mydler was taken to the Joliet Police Department for processing before he was booked into jail.

Mydler’s bond was set at $15,000 and he still remains in jail as of Monday. Online court records did not show any formal charges filed against Mydler yet.