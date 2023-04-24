Man accused of kicking Joliet casino security guard, yelling racial slurs

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of kicking a security guard at a Joliet casino and yelling racial slurs at police officers, police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Dennis Demsco, 45, of Lockport, was booked into the Will County jail following his arrest at Harrah’s Casino, 151 N. Joliet St., on probable cause of aggravated battery, obstructing justice and criminal trespass to property.

An officer had been contacted by the casino security staff about Demsco, who was accused of refusing to leave the casino after he was asked to do so multiple times, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. He said it was not clear why security staff wanted Demsco to leave in the first place.

When a security guard tried to detain Demsco, he kicked the guard in the leg, English said. Demsco became belligerent and yelled racial slurs at police officers as well, he said.

Demsco was placed into custody and taken to the Joliet Police Department, where he refused to cooperate with booking procedures, English said.

Demsco was then taken to the Will County jail, where his bond was set at $10,500. He remains in jail as of Monday.